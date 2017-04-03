MaineLife TV show launches second season

The first episode of TV show MaineLife’s second season aired on Sunday on WCSH6, is now available online at MaineLifeMedia.com and will soon appear on MaineToday.com and PressHerald.com.

This season, the lifestyle show’s host, former TV news anchor Erin Ovalle, is partnering with MaineToday Media, owner of MaineToday, the Portland Press Herald and its related newspapers and websites.

The show is being produced at VSTV in Rockport, a studio owner by Reade Brower, owner of MaineToday Media and other media franchises.

In the first episode, Ovalle visited Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick, Micucci’s Grocery in Portland and the surrounding India Street neighborhood.