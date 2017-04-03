Network



Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: April 3, 2017

MaineLife TV show launches second season

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Erin Boat Large_CMYK

MaineLife host Erin Ovalle

The first episode of TV show MaineLife’s second season aired on Sunday on WCSH6, is now available online at MaineLifeMedia.com and will soon appear on MaineToday.com and PressHerald.com.

This season, the lifestyle show’s host, former TV news anchor Erin Ovalle, is partnering with MaineToday Media, owner of MaineToday, the Portland Press Herald and its related newspapers and websites.

The show is being produced at VSTV in Rockport, a studio owner by Reade Brower, owner of MaineToday Media and other media franchises.

In the first episode, Ovalle visited Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick, Micucci’s Grocery in Portland and the surrounding India Street neighborhood.

