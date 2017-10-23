Rate the stage: a closer look at some of Maine’s performance and film spaces

The sign outside Blue on Congress Street in Portland. Photo courtesy of Blue



BLUE

LOCATION: 650A Congress St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: portcityblue.com 774-4111

CAPACITY: about 200 including standing room

SEATING STYLE: tables and chairs, bar seating and standing room

REFRESHMENTS: full bar, appetizers, dinner and desserts

PARKING: on-street

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes.

OTHER: shows are all-ages unless indicated



Blue is the kind of music venue where you’ll feel right at home after just one visit. It’s comfortable and welcoming and, as you sit and hear music, you’ll catch glimpses of people walking by on Congress Street, while also having the feeling that you could be in Manhattan.

Blue first opened in 2005 and has been owned by Terez Fraser since 2010. It was a small, hole-in-the-wall kind of joint that felt full, even with only a dozen or so people in it. Last year, the place had an opportunity to expand and did just that, joining 650A and 652 Congress St., which more than doubled the capacity without sacrificing the intimate feel.

Admission to many of the shows is by donation, and there’s live music at Blue almost every night of the week, often starting as early as 6 p.m. with multiple acts in the lineup. Blue’s musical tastes are eclectic, though it for sure loves its jazz. But you’ll also hear Celtic, blues, bluegrass, folk, old-time and middle-eastern on the regular from acts from Maine and all over the country. Blue recently hosted a singer-songwriter from Alaska as one example.

Blue does bring in some bigger acts that require tickets. A recent ticketed show was the Donny McCaslin Quartet, which had an early and late show, each drawing about 70 people.

There’s not really a bad seat in Blue and you can be right up front, steps from the musicians, or tucked away in the shadowy back, where there’s a standing room area. A seat at the bar is also a good spot.

Sound wise, Blue does just fine and the room’s acoustics seem to lend themselves well to all the genres that come its way. The lighting, however, is one area that could use an upgrade. At the moment, track lighting doubles as stage lights, which isn’t terrible, but a bit of a distraction. One can only assume that Blue would rather be able to keep the lights on than invest in expensive, professional grade lighting, but here’s hoping it gets there at some point. The rest of the lighting in the room, however, is subtle and works well.

Blue does have right to brag about its cocktails and food offerings. The specialty drinks run between $10 and $12 and include classics like a Manhattan, Whiskey Sour and Cosmopolitan, as well as gems like the French 75 (Cold River gin, lemon, splash of simple syrup, bubbly and lemon twist) and the King Cole (Bulleit bourbon, Fernet, splash of simple syrup and orange twist). The Hummingbird (St. Germaine, sparking wine and soda) is particularly tasty.

It’s also entirely fine to show up for your night of music with an empty stomach, because this is another area where Blue shines. Sharing the Mediterranean Plate (hummus, olives and stuffed grape leaves served with hot baguette for $12) and the Nachos (topped with salsa, black beans, cheese and sour cream for $10) was a satisfying nosh fest for two people. Blue also has a cheese plate, arugula salad, soup of the day, roasted butternut squash ravioli, mac and cheese, avocado deviled eggs, pork sliders, a cheeseburger and baked meatballs among its offerings, and every dish that was brought out to surrounding patrons looked delicious. Music lovers with sweet teeth might be tempted by a homemade Kit Kat or the triple chocolate brownie a la mode.

Head to the Blue website, and you’ll see how robust its calendar is, including comedy on Mondays and Irish music on Wednesdays. The next time you find yourself as one of the people walking by Blue on your way to somewhere else, maybe you’ll pop in for a few songs and a cocktail, and you’ll wonder why it took you so long to do just that.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Aimsel Ponti.

Darling's Waterfront Pavilion is part of Bangor's downtown transformation. Photo courtesy of Darling's Waterfront Pavilion



DARLING'S WATERFRONT PAVILION

LOCATION: 1 Railroad St., Bangor

TICKETS & INFO: waterfront concerts.com, 207-358-9327

CAPACITY: 16,000

SEATING STYLE: Depends on show, but generally assigned seating with a general admission pit up front and lawn in back

REFRESHMENTS: Food and beer vendors on site

PARKING: VIP parking close to the venue, also street parking and Pickering Square Parking Garage

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes



Over the past two decades, the city of Bangor has transformed its waterfront area along the Penobscot River from a deteriorating industrial expanse to a downtown park open to pedestrians and recreation.

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, which opened in 2010, is part of this transformation.

If you’ve never been to Bangor, or haven’t been there in a long time, it’s worth making the drive and enjoying a full day around a waterfront concert.

Currently the largest outdoor venue in Maine by a wide margin, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion is capable of hosting acts as popular as Phish, Jimmy Buffett and Miranda Lambert — something no other outdoor, full-time venue in the state can boast. Compared to large outdoor venues such as Massachusetts’ Xfinity Center, it’s more down-home and personal. The bathroom lines can be problematic, but it’s easy to get in and out, it’s convenient to Interstate 95 and, if you arrive early enough, you can find street parking downtown.

The sound is of good quality for a venue of its size, but the sight lines can be troublesome. Many venues of roughly similar capacity are amphitheaters, a setup that allows even those in the cheaper seats a decent view. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, however, is flat, and, if you’re in the back half of the venue, it can feel like you’re watching tiny people on a massive, black stage. It’s worth buying the best seats you can afford, but if you get there and are unhappy with your seats, they do offer the option to purchase upgrades on site, if better seats are available.

Regardless, there are increasingly few outdoors venues of this size in downtown areas, and Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion offers the opportunity to have a meal and a beer in one of many local establishments, take in one of Maine’s finest renewal projects along the riverfront and see a music industry giant in a festive atmosphere.



Reviewed by Robert Ker, a freelance music writer living in Portland.

Andrew Poore, vice president of operations for the Flagship cinema chain, stretches out in a recliner in one of the 10 theaters at Flagship Premium Cinemas in Falmouth on Thursday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer



FLAGSHIP PREMIUM CINEMAS

LOCATION: 206 Route 1, Falmouth

TICKETS & INFO: flagshipcinemas.com

CAPACITY:

SEATING STYLE: Padded, reclining seats with fully-extending footrests

REFRESHMENTS:Refillable drinks and popcorn topping station

PARKING:Parking lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS:Yes



The 10-screen movie house is next to Wal-Mart, in a building that had been a movie theater between 1995 and 2012.

The large, fully-reclining seats are more like La-Z-Boys than standard stadium seating. A 6-foot-tall man can stretch out fully, and still have a foot or two left between his feet and the next seat. A push of a button quietly reclines the back and extends the footrest, another push makes the seat slowly go back to an upright position. Each seat has thick, padded armrests on each side, and each armrest has a cup holder.

Along with the comfy seats, Flagship has created a reserved-seating system that is rare among Maine theaters. When people buy tickets – either online, at the box office, or from self-serve kiosks in the lobby – they are shown a map of every seat in that theater. The map shows the screen, the aisles, the rows and the number of each seat.

The system allows people to buy their seats, show up when they want, and still have their seats waiting, said Andrew Poore, vice president of operations for Flagship.

“Maybe somebody doesn’t want to see the ads (before the movie) so they can skip those, and still have the seats,” said Poore.

The best, and easiest, way to buy the reserved seats from home is to go directly to the Flagship website, and click the time of the movie you want to go to, Poore said.

Flagship, which runs 15 theaters, actually opened its first theater in this building in 1995. It sold the theater to Hoyts in 1997, and eventually the Regal chain took it over, before closing in 2012. Flagship, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also operates movie theaters in Auburn, Thomaston, Waterville and Wells. One is planned for Oxford.

Poore said the reclining seats and reserved ticket system are part of Flagship’s effort to provide more comfort, and a better experience for moviegoers. The price is comparable to other movie theaters, at $10.50 for an adult evening ticket, and no extra charge for 3-D.

To switch to the recliners, the total number of seats in the 10-screen facility was drastically reduced, from about 1,700 seats to about 600, Poore said. One theater has only about 25 seats.

While the chairs are the biggest difference, the whole facility has gotten a makeover. There is new paint, new carpeting, new ceilings and a remodeled lobby.

The color scheme throughout is steely gray and blue, with soft blue lighting and metal-color signs for various areas. There are comfy leather chairs in the lobby and a few in the hall leading to individual theaters.

To speed up concession lines, Poore said, drinks come in one size, a refillable cup for $5. The cashier hands people a cup, and they fill it up themselves at a self-serve drink station. So when ordering a drink all a person has to say is “drink please” to get a cup. Then they can fill it, and refill it, themselves. There’s also a popcorn topping station so people can put more butter and salt on their popcorn.

The sound is clear and loud without being noisy or overwhelming.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Ray Routhier.

Low Motion's screening room during "The Third Man." Photo by Skylar Thorne Kelly

LOW MOTION

LOCATION: 10 Exchange St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: facebook.com/kinonikmaine

CAPACITY:About 80

SEATING STYLE: Folding chairs

REFRESHMENTS: None

PARKING:On street

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS:No



Low Motion, an art space/art house theater, has taken residence in the old Movies On Exchange Street space in Portland.

Low Motion (along with its film archive component, Kinonik) is primarily an art space shared by a number of local artists.

However, the group has refurbished the original space (and projector) from The Movies and is holding monthly film screenings during First Friday every month. There are also plans for expanded showings of art and experimental films. Keep an eye on the Facebook page (facebook.com/kinonikmaine) for details.

As for the venue itself, Low Motion is The Movies, but hollowed out. The theater is basically a concrete rectangle now. Gone are the old sprung seats, along with the sloped theater floor. The bare walls alternate between exposed brick and painted or bare concrete, and the wooden floor is painted flat black, crisscrossed with paint splatters.

The bathrooms, left over from The Movies, are nostalgically no-nonsense, let’s say. (Or tiny and grimy, if you like.)

Seating in this multi-purpose space means folding chairs, so bringing a cushion isn’t a bad idea. Also recommended: getting there early to score one of the few well-worn easy chairs in the very back by the projection booth.

Low Motion is showing film, not digital – the 16mm prints culled from Low Motion/Kinonik member Juris Ubans’ personal collection. That means “Rome, Open City” was accompanied by the ever-present whir of the old-school projector and various visual imperfections and pops on the film’s soundtrack.

That’s the opposite of a complaint. There’s a reason why people hang onto their vinyl records. Sometimes, the texture is part of the experience, and seeing an old movie the way it was meant to be shown was evocative.

The sound was clear, though perhaps a bit loud on the high end. Adding to the vintage vibe, “Rome, Open City” (still stirring, with fine work from the great Anna Magnani) was accompanied by a short.

The whole program was introduced by a Low Motion member who spoke about the films – and the fact that two reels of the feature had been spliced together out of order somewhere in the past. (He called it “part of the limitations and glories of film,” and the audience took the brief flip-flop in stride.)

There are no concessions at present, so plan accordingly, snack-wise.

The price is right at $5. And these films are exactly right for the whole Low Motion vibe.

You can have your cushy chain theaters with their blaring pre-show ads. Low Motion played unobtrusive acoustic music while the crowd filtered in, chatting about all the movies they used to see there and about the movie they were gathered to see.

For all the creaky folding chairs and lack of amenities, my only real complaint about Low Motion is that it’s not showing great old movies more often.



Reviewed by Dennis Perkins, a Portland freelance writer.

Nigel Hall Band plays at Portland House of Music. Joel Page/Staff Photographer



PORTLAND HOUSE OF MUSIC

LOCATION: 25 Temple St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: portlandhouseofmusic.com; 805-0134

CAPACITY: 292

SEATING STYLE: Flexible depending on show. One show featured seating for about 100 people and some standing room, while other tickets to other shows guarantee only standing room. But even for those shows there is a limited amount of seating, though not reserved.

REFRESHMENTS: Beer and wine at the bar

PARKING: On street or in garage next door, but garage closes at midnight

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

OTHER: Most shows are restricted to ages 21 and over, but younger people can attend with an accompanying adult. Some shows are 18-plus.



Located in a former florist shop on Temple Street in the Old Port, the Portland House of Music is a flexible music space that hosts all kinds of artists. Some of the rock and hip-hop shows are basically big parties with an open floor in front of the stage for dancing and thrashing about.

For some of those shows, people pay one ticket price and can stand or dance where ever they’d like. There are always a few seats, including some church pews, for people who need to rest. The total capacity of the place is 292.

But at a Shemekia Copeland show in September, most of the floor was taken up by about 100 plastic folding chairs, so most of the audience was seated. A few people stood, or sat on the pews in the back of the club. It was easy for people to move the chairs a couple inches in any direction to provide more elbow or leg room. Nobody had to be cramped.

The last row of chairs was only about 60 or 70 feet from the stage, with a clear view of the stage and everyone on it. And the stage is high enough that even tall folks sitting in the front row didn’t block the view. At the end of Copeland’s show, most people were on their feet, dancing in place. But even then, people who wanted to remain seated had a pretty good view.

The main viewing area is sunken below street level, with a 10-foot-wide raised concourse in the very back of the club and to one side of the stage. Some chairs were set up on the side concourse, so people there were on the save level as Copeland. The stage and the concourse are connected, so a couple times during the show, Copeland was able to easily walk right into the audience.

Because of the sunken floor, the ceiling is fairly high. The place did not seem stuffy or hot at all, and the sound circulated clearly. Copeland’s powerful voice and her four-piece band were loud without sounding distorted. The bass made the floor vibrate just enough to get everyone pumped up and not enough to give anyone a headache. The ticket price for a seat bought online was $35, plus $7 in processing fees. For a $45 ticket, people were allowed to sit in one of the first three rows. A standing room ticket was $25.

To one side of the main floor is a bar area with a dozen or more beer selections, plus wine. The bar is visible from most of the club, so it’s easy to go up when you see there’s no one in line. Beer specials started at $5.

The lighting for the show was soft and cool, with shades of blue and purple filtering across the stage. There was enough soft lighting elsewhere so that people could walk to the bar and bathrooms (down a hallway) without tripping over anything or anyone. The place has a giant crystal chandelier over the middle of the main viewing and dancing area, but it was not lit.

The venue’s website had advertised the show time as “doors at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m.” And, by 8:01 p.m., Copeland and her band were roaring into their first song.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Ray Routhier.

The main stage seating at Portland Stage Company. Photo courtesy of Portland Stage Company



PORTLAND STAGE COMPANY

LOCATION: 25A Forest Avenue, Portland

TICKETS & INFO: Box Office: 207.774.0465, portlandstage.org

CAPACITY: 286 for main stage; 60 to 75 for studio theater

SEATING STYLE: For main stage, proscenium theater with unobstructed views and a large rise; the farthest seats are just 45 feet away from the stage. Studio theater is a flexible, black box space with tiered seating on three sides.

REFRESHMENTS: Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, treats

PARKING: On-street parking within walking distance and a 50 percent discount at the garage between Spring and Free Streets, available most nights with a ticket stamped at the concessions stand. There are two nearby pay-to-park lots, one right next door, run by Unified Parking Partners that some patrons don’t find ideal, according to the theater.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

OTHER: For the main stage only, the theater also offers sign language interpretation for some productions and has a limited number of hearing-assistance devices and large print playbills for all productions, free of charge. Arrive early to obtain those.



The entrance to Portland Stage Company’s theater, a former Odd Fellows trade union hall at the top of Forest Avenue, is fairly unassuming; there are grander 19th-century buildings elsewhere in town.

At street level, the soft-serve ice cream cone-like concrete details framing the front door are a clue to its idiosyncrasies. There’s no grand entry, though. Rather, inside, it’s a quick duck left to the box office, then a schlep up the steps, which are bolstered by industrial, bolt-studded supports.

Most theater-goers here know Anita Stewart as Portland Stage’s artistic director. But few are aware that she’s also one of the most respected set designers in the country and has fashioned sets for theaters in New York City and elsewhere. Her designs, along with the capabilities of the technical team, are often a surprise to visiting directors and actors used to the diminutive budgets of other League of Resident Theatres’ “D” tier theaters, which are generally the smallest and poorest.

“A lot does get done here, not just backstage, but throughout the theater,” said technical director Ted Gallant. “You’ve got a few people doing many jobs. So our master electrician is also our production manager. And we keep most of the design in house.”

Unlike many theaters across the country, which rent pre-fab sets that get traded around for various shows, Portland Stage builds its sets from scratch. That allows a director the luxuries of imagination and vision. Gallant and his team re-purpose many things, like staircases, over and over and have relationships with local lumber companies and retailers for bespoke construction.

“We live in Maine, we’ve got a lot of trees here and a lot of lumber mills,” Gallant said. “And the community is very generous in loaning us things. Last year, Anita wanted a high-end kitchen, so we built all the countertops and cabinetry, and Lowe’s lent the appliances.” The theater’s main stage isn’t huge, but among the 286 seats in the house, there isn’t a bad one. The rake of the rise, the generous sight lines free of obstruction and the fine acoustics enable the magic experienced by the audience. Tucked elsewhere in the building is a black box venue, where smaller productions and new plays are staged and workshopped.

Longfellow Shorts, a series of literary readings performed by the theater’s professional in-house Affiliate Artists actors, runs several times a year on the main stage on Mondays, when the house is dark. Those events include a chat with the featured author and a chance to get the book, signed, from local bookseller Longfellow Books. Portland Stage now also runs a children’s theater in a storefront space between Congress and Cumberland avenues.

“When people see a show, they don’t realize it’s the tip of the iceberg,” Stewart said. “This is, far and away, one of the best theaters in the country. Because of the space and the scale, everybody feels included.”



Reviewed by Daphne Howland, a freelance writer based in Portland.

Photo courtesy of Merrill Auditorium



MERRILL AUDITORIUM

LOCATION: 20 Myrtle St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: porttix.com or 207-842-0800

CAPACITY: 1,900

SEATING STYLE: Fixed seating with three tiers. Almost all shows are reserved.

REFRESHMENTS: Beer, wine and snacks in the lobby

PARKING: On street and nearby surface lots

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

OTHER: Prepare to pay. Service charges vary by show, but Merrill adds facility fees – to pay for the theater – and ticket fees, to pay for the handling of tickets through the in-house ticket service PortTix. They add up. You can save some fees by buying tickets in person at the box office.



Section 2, Row J, Seat 8.

Subjectively speaking, that’s the best seat in Merrill Auditorium. It’s near the middle of the floor section closest to the stage, where the sight lines and acoustics are just about perfect.

When you’re sitting in that seat, there’s no better vantage in Portland to experience an orchestral performance, an opera or dance recital. It’s also a terrific place for a rock ’n’ roll show or a musical, or even a poetry reading. Anything, really. It’s classically elegant, with comfortable seats, mostly warm acoustics and visually pleasing sight lines.

Merrill is Portland’s everyman theater, built originally in 1911 in City Hall, and renovated beautifully in 1997. It’s where our kids go to graduate, and is home to the Portland Symphony Orchestra and the historic Kotzschmar Organ. PORTopera presents its summer performance there, and it’s the primary home of Portland Ovations.

We’re so used to Merrill, it’s easy to take it for granted, and that would be a mistake. Merrill is a jewel, and Portland is lucky to have it as a primary theater. It provides an appropriate setting for events that demand something more than a cement seating bowl. And at 1,900 seats, it’s small enough to still feel intimate.

It’s elegant without being ostentatious, and musicians love performing there. Lyle Lovett, who planned to return to Merrill with his Texas singing partner Robert Earl Keen on Sept. 30, has long sung the praises of the building because of how it feels and how it sounds.

When musicians are happy, concerts are better. It’s not perfect. The rows are tight, and if you’re stuck in a terrace seat under the grand tier – that’s the first balcony – the acoustics are muddy. And sometimes, because of the horseshoe shape of the auditorium, the sight lines are iffy. It’s a long walk up to the top, and the bathrooms, especially for women, are a nightmare.

And since we’re complaining, the flow of people into and out of the theater, from the lobbies, is awful. But we nitpick. When you’re in the hall with a good seat and there’s magic happening on stage, there’s no better place to enjoy a performance.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Bob Keyes.

Blankets and chairs are allowed in some parts of Thompson's Point. Photo courtesy of Thompson's Point



THOMPSON'S POINT

LOCATION: 1-19 Thompson's Point Road, Portland

TICKETS & INFO: statetheatreportland.com, 207-956-6000

CAPACITY: 2,500 to 5,000

SEATING STYLE: General admission, occasional seating in front

REFRESHMENTS: Food trucks, been vendors, small coolers of food allowed

PARKING: $20 in lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes



Founded in 2015, Thompson’s Point is less a concert venue than an elegant evening out.

Tucked into a scenic point on the banks of the Fore River, the venue is the kind of place you might find people sitting peacefully and facing away from the stage, using the live music as a backdrop for enjoying the sunset over the water.

A wide range of food trucks supply local fare for any tastes, making it as much a picnic and gathering place as concert venue. Beer is plentiful, too, but not quite as local; Sierra Nevada was the premier provider in 2016.

As a concert venue, Thompson’s Point is incredibly well thought out. The sound and sight lines are excellent, it’s easy to navigate, and it’s family-friendly.

There are usually enough people there to make you feel like you’re at an event, but not enough that you feel like you’re in a crowd.

With plenty of beer stations and bathrooms, you never feel like you’re in a line for very long.

The location is right off Interstate 295 and equidistant for those who live on and off Portland’s peninsula. If you choose to bike, there is plenty of bicycle parking near the front gates.

Blankets and chairs are allowed beyond a certain distance that does not provide a great view of the stage, but does enable you to enjoy the music in the comfort of your own personal setup.

Whether you’d prefer to sit or stand, it may be worth checking ahead for the concert arrangement. At this summer’s Bob Dylan concert, there was a smattering of chairs up front, blankets were allowed up close, and many audience members were forced to the sides, where the sound is not nearly as robust, or to the back. Those who wanted to be near the stage and dance were not allowed. Regardless, this speaks to the amount of freedom you have to enjoy the evening however you like. The overall experience is highly professional, aesthetically beautiful and fast becoming an indispensable part of a Portland summer.



Reviewed by Robert Ker, a freelance music writer in Portland.

Portland Players on Cottage Road in South Portland Staff photo by Brianna Soukup



Portland Players

LOCATION: 420 Cottage Road, South Portland

TICKETS & INFO: portlandplayers.org 799-7337

CAPACITY: 350 seats

SEATING STYLE: traditionbal theater-style

REFRESHMENTS: Cookies, candy, snacks, soda and wine

PARKING: on-street

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

WHAT ELSE: The theater usually hosts five main productions a year, with showings on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. There are also other events during the year, including occasional concerts and children’s productions.



Long before the Meeting House Hill neighborhood started to become known for restaurants – like David’s 388, Enio’s and Elsmere – it had its own theater.

Portland Players is in its 86th season of providing ambitious and high-quality community theater to the area, with a core of passionate volunteers. Since the 1960s, the theater company has been putting on shows in a charming 1930s building on Cottage Road, which began life as the Cape Theatre. (It’s only a short walk to the Cape Elizabeth line.) The old projector is still upstairs, in the old projection room.

It’s located near a park and playground, and across the street from a Cumberland Farms store and South Portland House of Pizza. Outside, the theater is a pleasant white wood building with colorful show posters on the wall facing the sidewalk. Inside, there’s a large reception/concession area for milling about between acts, a few tables to sit at and windows for watching the action on the street..

Inside, the theater’s auditorium seats about 350, in cushioned chairs with plenty of leg room. The theater is wide open, so no matter where you sit you have a clear line of sight to every part of the stage. Because it’s not a cavernous place, the sound can be heard in the back. During a recent performance of the drama “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” every word was clearly audible.

Ushers with flashlights wait at the auditorium door to take you to your reserved seat. There’s a box office in the lobby, where you can buy tickets. Or you can buy online or by phone and pick them up just before the show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children and college students. For the Sunday matinees, tickets for children, up to 18, are $6.

Portland Players usually puts on five productions a year, each running on weekends for about three weeks.

Because of the restaurants nearby, Portland Players makes a nice after-dinner entertainment option. Besides the eateries mentioned above, all within walking distance, other nearby places include Thai Taste, Ruby Thailand Cuisine and Otto.

If you’re hungry or thirsty during intermission at a Portland Players show, there’s a concession area where cookies, chocolate bars, chips and snacks are sold, along with soda and bottled water. Water is OK to bring back in the theater. There was also a counter selling glasses of wine for $5.

The posters and pictures lining the walls of the lobby and concession area are a fun lesson in local history. There are posters from shows that played there in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Plus, there are pictures of everyone in the cast for the current show, so you might spot someone you know, a neighbor with a penchant for acting perhaps, even if you don’t know their name.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Ray Routhier.

The Nickelodeon on Temple Street in Portland Staff photo by Staff photo by Ben McCanna



Nickelodeon Cinemas

LOCATION: 1 Temple St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: patriotcinemas.com 772-9751

CAPACITY: Six theaters totaling about 1,070 seats; largest theater seats about 230

SEATING STYLE: traditionbal theater-style

REFRESHMENTS: Popcorn, candy and various treats, and non-alcoholic beverages

PARKING: On-street parking within walking distance and validated parking next door in the Temple Street garage. ($3 flat rate with ticket purchase. Just bring in your parking ticket to be stamped)

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

WHAT ELSE: Closed caption (CC) and audio description (AD) available.



The Nickelodeon movie theater is tucked along a gateway to the Old Port, slanting along the small plaza at Temple and Middle streets in Portland, where a bronze statue of a lobsterman crouches while pegging a lobster.

The theater’s marquee is typical, but the titles it proclaims aren’t always the usual blockbuster movies that Hollywood has blown out in recent years as it attempts to lure in cinema crowds who increasingly stream their films at their leisure, at home. Inside, the foyer is carpeted and quiet. A huge portrait of Audrey Hepburn smiles at patrons making their way back down the circular stairwell from the restrooms upstairs, a symbol of the theater owners’ own love of cinema.

As a practical matter, “the Nick” has to play some uber-popular movies, said owner David Scott. But he knows that Portland cinephiles depend on the house to bring in the ones that studios test out in big cities without any promises that they’ll make it to second- and third-tier municipalities, and he works hard to get them to the Nick. As a movie like the award-winning Moonlight attracts buzz across the country, film buffs can only cross their fingers and hope that it’ll make it to the Nick. The venue is among family-owned Patriot Cinemas’ portfolio of theaters, along with three in Massachusetts, including a couple of multiplexes.

“I consider the Nickelodeon a very unique theater,” Scott said. “We have state-of-the-art sound, so we have kept up with the technology. But the uniqueness comes with the films that we play and show. It’s my favorite theater that we have.”

The chance to see films produced outside of the Hollywood mainstream isn’t the theater’s only draw, however; its location beats the moat of a parking lot that surrounds most of the area’s other options. On a winter night, the lights festooning the trees in nearby Tommy’s Park complement that other-worldly feeling that comes from exiting a movie, and film-goers can build their evening around dinner and a movie, thanks to Portland’s massive offering of cafes, bars and restaurants just outside its doors.

Although the Nick’s theaters don’t offer the guaranteed view that stadium seating at many newer, cineplex-style ones do, the seats are comfortable and views are good from most angles. Similarly, the sound, while not earth-shattering, offers a cinema experience beyond what most people find from their living room sound bars. The bathrooms aren’t shiny new, but decently clean. And the young people selling tickets and scooping the always fresh popcorn love movies.

Nearly two decades ago, the Nick was in danger of shuttering. Scott’s father had launched his company in the early 1960s and was enthusiastic about buying it when the Hoyt’s chain decided to unload it in 1998. It was in bad shape, Scott said, and taking it on entailed not just significant up-front investments to the space and the screens, but also weathering a non-compete agreement with Hoyt’s that, for a while, limited what they could show.

“It was a tough battle actually, but it meant we were able to cross over into the art segment,” Scott said. “We don’t regret it. We just signed another lease.”



Reviewed by Daphne Howland.

The St. Lawrence Arts Center Staff photo by Staff photo by Gregory Rec



St. Lawrence Arts Center

LOCATION: 76 Congress St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: stlawrencearts.org 772-9751

CAPACITY: 110

SEATING STYLE: Nine rows of seats, arranged on fixed risers

REFRESHMENTS: Beer, wine and snacks

PARKING: On-street

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes



A theater’s character evolves from its quirkiness and uniqueness. The St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland is loaded with character because of its long history, its physical presence on Munjoy Hill and the lovable oddities of the performance space.

With 110 seats, the theater ensures that everybody is close to the stage, and the raked risers of nine rows of seats pretty much guarantee good sight lines for everyone, unless you’re seated behind someone very tall or an ill-mannered cowboy who won’t remove his hat. When the house is full, there’s not a lot of knee room and not much space to stash a winter jacket.

The reward is the opportunity to sit among a relatively small group of people and watch performers work their craft on a stage that’s large enough for a big theater cast and small enough to host bands and soloists.

It’s a warm theater, with dozens of stained glass windows that make it feel sacred and good acoustics that benefit from the original wooden ceilings. That means actors can project their voices more easily to the back row and musicians can connect more personally with the audience. We saw that a few weeks ago when guitarist Albert Lee performed there. It was nice not only to hear him clearly, but it was great also to be able to watch his fingers and hands up close.

St. Lawrence also has character. The stone building is an architectural gem, built in Queen Anne’s style in 1897 as a house of religious worship. It was home to a congregation from Munjoy Hill until it was deconsecrated in 1986. It was listed as a National Landmark in the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and was designated as a local landmark by the City of Portland in 1990. But the building deteriorated because of decades of neglect and was nearly condemned.

The Friends of the St. Lawrence have kept it going and are attempting to raise money to expand the building and create a 401-seat theater to complement the existing 110-seater.

It also has quirkiness. The risers are made with wood, which means they creak and groan. It’s hard to move quietly in the theater because of it, and if you accidentally kick over a beer bottle stashed on the floor by your feet, just pray it doesn’t happen during a quiet moment on stage.

The bathrooms are downstairs in the basement, which isn’t convenient. The lobby can be very crowded at intermission, when a bottleneck forms among people buying concessions and those just trying to stretch their legs or head to the restrooms.

But, just like the complaints about a lack of parking, all those issues are easily overcome. Just as it is, the St. Lawrence is a great place to see a show.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Bob Keyes

Hackmatack Playhouse Staff photo by Staff photo by Derek Davis



Hackmatack Playhouse

LOCATION: 538 School St. (Route 9), Berwick

TICKETS & INFO: hackmatack.org 698-1807

CAPACITY: 218

SEATING STYLE: Barn-style. Back in the day, that meant sitting on hay bales. Today, folding theater seats.

REFRESHMENTS: Snacks, chocolates, pies, coffee and soda, among other things.

PARKING: On-site

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes



Michael Guptill takes a low-key, folksy approach to his curtain announcements at the Hackmatack Playhouse. The theater’s producing director and son of its founder mentions upcoming shows, thanks sponsors and spins a little history.

He points out that the barn theater really was a barn at one time, and the names of its former resident cows are written on the wall where their stalls were: Ethel, Dottie and Lil. “Also my mother’s relatives names,” he adds. “Just a coincidence, I’m sure.”

Low-key and down-home are recurring themes at Hackmatack, which takes its name from a kind of tree that grows in Maine. It has retained its charm and rural appeal throughout its 45 years as a summer playhouse. It’s also retained its artistic edge, producing consistently good theater and presenting it in a comfortable setting that helps create memories and tradition.

Everything about the theater is rooted in community.

Most of the actors are regional, and much of the audience is from around here — or here for a visit.

The theater on Route 9 in Berwick is situated on the Guptill farm, which is home to Michael and his wife, Gayle. The farm has been in the family since the 1600s, and the pastures remain active. Two dozen farm-raised bison graze on 30 acres out back and often are visible to theater-goers before the show and at intermission. Gayle makes strawberry shortcake and blueberry pies, when the berries are ready, and sells them at intermission. They usually sell out every night.

She also sells her high-end artisan Azul Chocolates, which she makes in the kitchen of her home next door to the theater. The coffee comes from Carpe Diem Coffee Roasting Co. in North Berwick.

The grounds are neat and well-kept, and inviting for pre-show gatherings with picnic tables, sturdy chairs and shade under the trees. Rocking chairs on the theater’s porch beckon people to sit. On a recent evening when the skies opened up, the porch offered welcome refuge.

A new addition this year are giant letters planted in the field facing the highway, spelling out the theater’s name – H-A-C-K-M-A-T-A-C-K – like the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

The performance barn was moved to its current location after a fire destroyed the original structure in 1934. It was moved, inch by inch, over three days, on the strength of a single white horse, and functioned as a working barn until it became a theater in 1972. Guptill took over its operation after the death of his father, S. Carlton Guptill, in 1995. Carlton’s portrait hangs in the theater in tribute.

It’s a nice place for a show. The seats aren’t plush, but they’re comfortable. The acoustics are good and the sight lines are clean. It can get a little warm at times, but electric fans keep the air circulating.

Guptill and his creative team do a good job balancing their season with musicals and plays that appeal to a variety of audiences and hire many actors from the ranks of recent New England college graduates. They present four shows each summer.

It’s truly a labor of love, Guptill says. His day job is just outside of Boston, and he leaves Berwick most days at 3 a.m. He’s home in time for the curtain talk most nights, which means every Wednesday through Saturday from early summer through Labor Day. He’s always worked here, always enjoyed it and rarely complained.



Reviewed by Staff Writer Bob Keyes