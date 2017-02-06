Venue review: Flagship Premium Cinemas

The 10-screen movie house is next to Wal-Mart, in a building that had been a movie theater between 1995 and 2012.

The large, fully-reclining seats are more like La-Z-Boys than standard stadium seating. A 6-foot-tall man can stretch out fully, and still have a foot or two left between his feet and the next seat. A push of a button quietly reclines the back and extends the footrest, another push makes the seat slowly go back to an upright position. Each seat has thick, padded armrests on each side, and each armrest has a cup holder.

Along with the comfy seats, Flagship has created a reserved-seating system that is rare among Maine theaters. When people buy tickets – either online, at the box office, or from self-serve kiosks in the lobby – they are shown a map of every seat in that theater. The map shows the screen, the aisles, the rows and the number of each seat.

The system allows people to buy their seats, show up when they want, and still have their seats waiting, said Andrew Poore, vice president of operations for Flagship.

“Maybe somebody doesn’t want to see the ads (before the movie) so they can skip those, and still have the seats,” said Poore.

The best, and easiest, way to buy the reserved seats from home is to go directly to the Flagship website, and click the time of the movie you want to go to, Poore said.

Flagship, which runs 15 theaters, actually opened its first theater in this building in 1995. It sold the theater to Hoyts in 1997, and eventually the Regal chain took it over, before closing in 2012. Flagship, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also operates movie theaters in Auburn, Thomaston, Waterville and Wells. One is planned for Oxford.

Poore said the reclining seats and reserved ticket system are part of Flagship’s effort to provide more comfort, and a better experience for moviegoers. The price is comparable to other movie theaters, at $10.50 for an adult evening ticket, and no extra charge for 3-D.

To switch to the recliners, the total number of seats in the 10-screen facility was drastically reduced, from about 1,700 seats to about 600, Poore said. One theater has only about 25 seats.

While the chairs are the biggest difference, the whole facility has gotten a makeover. There is new paint, new carpeting, new ceilings and a remodeled lobby.

The color scheme throughout is steely gray and blue, with soft blue lighting and metal-color signs for various areas. There are comfy leather chairs in the lobby and a few in the hall leading to individual theaters.

To speed up concession lines, Poore said, drinks come in one size, a refillable cup for $5. The cashier hands people a cup, and they fill it up themselves at a self-serve drink station. So when ordering a drink all a person has to say is “drink please” to get a cup. Then they can fill it, and refill it, themselves. There’s also a popcorn topping station so people can put more butter and salt on their popcorn.

The sound is clear and loud without being noisy or overwhelming.

FLAGSHIP PREMIUM CINEMAS

LOCATION: 206 Route 1, Falmouth

TICKETS & INFO: flagshipcinemas.com

SEATING STYLE: Padded, reclining seats with fully-extending footrests

REFRESHMENTS: Refillable drinks and popcorn topping station

PARKING: Parking lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes