Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 14, 2017

Spread the love: The Valentine Bandit strikes again in downtown Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Arabica on Free Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiBLUE on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiBODA on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiCoast City Comics on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiCoffee By Design on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiCongress Street in Portland above Springer's Jewelers Staff photo by Aimsel PontiEMPIRE on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiEtain on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiFoley's Bakery in Portland's Monument Square Staff photo by Aimsel PontiFUJI restaurant on Exchange Street in Portland's Old Port Staff photo by Aimsel PontiGeno's Rock Club on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiGreen Hand Book Shop on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiLongfellow Books in Portland's Monument Square Staff photo by Aimsel PontiMaine College of Art on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiMaine Historical Society on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiThe alley behind The Thirsty Pig in Portland's Old Port Staff photo by Aimsel PontiMaterial Objects on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiOne Longfellow Square in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiOTTO Pizza on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPinecone + Chickadee on Free Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPort City Music Hall on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPortland Flea-For-All on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPortland House of Music on Temple Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPortland Museum of Art in downtown Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiPortland Public Market in Monument Square Staff photo by Aimsel PontiReny's on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiSenior Citizen Barber Shop on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiShays in Portland's Monument Square Staff photo by Aimsel PontiSPACE Gallery on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiStyle Me at 4 City Center in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiSun Market on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiThe Sock Shack on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiThe Thirsty Pig on Exchange Street in Portland's Old Port Staff photo by Aimsel PontiThe Works on Temple Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiVinland on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiYES Books on Congress Street in Portland Staff photo by Aimsel PontiFort Gorges in Casco Bay is feeling the Valentine's Day love Photo by Patricia EriksonAnother shot of the gorgeous Fort Gorges all decked out for Valentine's Day. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

Happy Valentine’s Day! Cold temperatures and Everest-sized snowbanks couldn’t keep the Valentine Bandit from working their magic in downtown Portland. With love in our heart, we took a stroll around town and shot these photos so as to spread the love far and wide.

And let’s look back to when we wondered who the Bandit might be and we’ll also check out a glorious store window shot back in 2011.

 

