Spot the celebrities among Maine’s summer people

Actress Anna Kendrick, 31, star of the "Pitch Perfect" movies and an Oscar nominee for "Up In The Air," is from Portland and has family and friends here. She comes for regular visits and hangs out with friends and former singing coaches and teachers. So you never know when you might spot her. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP CHRIS O'DONNELL, Isleboro The star of the CBS crime drama "NCIS: Los Angeles" and Robin in two "Batman" movies spends summers on Islesboro with his wife and five children. He told Live Happy magazine that he gets "Maine fever" at the beginning of each summer and has mentioned his Maine home in several recent interviews. O'Donnell, 47, only gets eight weeks off from filming his TV show, and he turns down other projects to make sure he has time in Maine with his family. He's said his favorite activity is sailing to other Maine islands and having a picnic lunch. Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

The two-time Pulitizer Prize winner (for "Truman" and "John Adams") is probably the country's best-known historian. Not only are his books best-sellers, but for years he was the host of "American Experience" on PBS and the voice of several Ken Burns' documentary films. McCullough, 84, has had a summer home in Camden for more than a decade. He and his wife bought it be near their daughter and grandchildren, who live there year round. In an interview with the Press Herald in May, McCullough said he looks forward to summers in Maine but doesn't spend as much time there as he'd like. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File DAVID MORSE, Bar Harbor The 63-year-old character actor has been coming to the Bar Harbor area for years. Like a lot of famous folks who have regular summer digs in Maine, locals are protective of his privacy. But a few have confirmed recently that Morse is still a summer Mainer. He first gained fame on TV in the '80s in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere" and has been in many movies. He played a memorable brutal prison guard in "The Green Mile," based on the writing of Mainer Stephen King. And he played George Washington in the film "John Adams," based on the book by part-time Camden resident McCullough. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Drew Taggart(left), 27, is from Freeport and is half of the pop music duo The Chainsmokers. He's had a very big year, scoring several Top 10 radio hits, including "Closer," "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay and "Paris." He too comes home to see family and friends, so keep an eye out. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP JOAN LUNDEN, Naples From 1980 to 1997, Lunden's face welcomed millions of people as they woke up, as a host on ABC's "Good Morning America." Lunden, 66, began summering in Maine more than a decade ago after marrying Jeff Konigsberg, owner of Camp Takajo, a boys summer camp in Naples. For several years, she ran a women's fitness retreat at the camp, known as Camp Reveille. AP Photo/Peter Kramer

The domestic diva known for her magazine and TV shows about cooking and home decor, feels at home in tiny Seal Harbor, south of Bar Harbor. Her summer retreat is Skylands, the former estate of Edsel Ford, son of Henry and himself a president of Ford Motor Company. The home was built in 1925 and Stewart has owned it for some 20 years. Stewart, 75, can still be seen on TV often, including on her PBS series "Martha Bakes." In Seal Harbor, she is known for periodically opening her gardens to the public. She also posts pictures of the home and gardens, often with housekeeping or gardening tips, on her website, MarthaStewart.com. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP PATRICK DEMPSEY, Buckfield Patrick Dempsey, 51, is from Buckfield and comes back to Maine often to help promote and raise money for the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, a cancer care facility which he founded. The actor is best known for TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and films, including "Bridget Jones's Baby." He had a house in Harpswell for many years but sold it a few years ago, after his mother died. Still he shows up in the state often. Staff photo by Derek Davis

Struthers, 69, became famous in the 1970s as the daughter of loud-mouthed Archie Bunker on the sitcom "All In The Family." She's also known for her activism, including as spokesperson for various children's groups and anti-hunger agencies. She's summered in the Ogunquit area for more than a decade and, during that time, has appeared often in summer shows at the historic Ogunquit Playhouse. This summer, through July 29, she'll be performing in the musical "Bullets Over Broadway" at the playhouse. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP SUSAN SARANDON, Mount Desert Island Sarandon, 70, had been coming to Maine for years. She inherited a lakefront property from her father, Les Tomalin. Sarandon has been involved in causes around Maine, too. Last fall, she campaigned around the state for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. And she and former partner Tim Robbins helped raise money for the historic Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, including appearing at a fundraising event there. Her movies include "Bull Durham," "Thelma and Louise" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." She won an Oscar in 1995 for "Dead Man Walking." Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

Summer in Maine brings throngs of sweaty tourists to local beaches, mile-long lines to your favorite lobster roll stand and mind-numbing traffic jams to the Maine Turnpike. And stars, don’t forget the stars.

Yes, among the crowds of summer people who come to Maine each year for breathtaking scenery and blissful relaxation are some very famous folks.

Movie stars, TV stars, writers, artists and lots of other celebrities are among us all over Maine this time of year. Whether you’re strolling Main Street in Camden, lounging on the beach in Ogunquit or taking a boat ride out of Bar Harbor, you never know who you might run into.

Many famous people have been coming to Maine for summer vacation for years, quietly blending in. Some have homes here, others stay in different places. Several are from families that have generations-long Maine connections.

Here is look at some of the famous people you might keep an eye out for this summer.