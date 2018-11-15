Reality stars show up at pop-up Dunkin’ Donuts in Portland

Reality TV stars Chelsea Roy, who was a contestant on “The Bachelor,” and Jonathan Cheban, a food blogger best known for being Kim Kardashian’s best friend, were on hand for something of a publicity stunt in Portland Thursday afternoon, when Dunkin’ Donuts opened a pop-up coffee shop on Commercial Street branded as a new espresso bar called S!p.

Barista artist Michael Breach created designs in espresso foam while musicians played at the media event, which was presented in a press release as a “sneak peek” into the soon-to-open espresso bar – with no mention of the giant coffee shop chain.

Roy, listed as a real estate executive assistant from South Portland when she appeared on race car driver Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor” this year, reappeared as a contestant on spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer.

Cheban, who blogs about food under the name Foodgod, is a former celebrity publicist who regularly appears on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and other reality TV shows.