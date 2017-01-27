Network



Posted: January 27, 2017

Portland Mary Tyler Moore Memorial Hat Toss & Sing-Along goes national

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is shown as TV news producer Mary Richards in a scene from the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in August 1970. Associated Press photo

On Thursday afternoon about 40 fans of late actress Mary Tyler Moore gathered in Monument Square for  a Memorial Hat Toss & Theme Song Sing-Along.  The celebrated actress died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

The wonderful sing-along and hat toss moment was captured on video.

But what none of us here in Portland could have predicted was that a clip from the hat toss would make it all the way to national TV.

On Thursday night, CBS aired the special “Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” and you can see the Portland clip in the opening segment!

What’s more, longtime Moore fan Oprah Winfrey mentions the Portland hat-toss (at about the 13 minute mark) !!!

Wow!

We’ll always love you, Mary Tyler Moore. Thanks for all of your incredible contributions.

