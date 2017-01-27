Portland Mary Tyler Moore Memorial Hat Toss & Sing-Along goes national

On Thursday afternoon about 40 fans of late actress Mary Tyler Moore gathered in Monument Square for a Memorial Hat Toss & Theme Song Sing-Along. The celebrated actress died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

The wonderful sing-along and hat toss moment was captured on video.

But what none of us here in Portland could have predicted was that a clip from the hat toss would make it all the way to national TV.

On Thursday night, CBS aired the special “Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” and you can see the Portland clip in the opening segment!

What’s more, longtime Moore fan Oprah Winfrey mentions the Portland hat-toss (at about the 13 minute mark) !!!

Wow!

We’ll always love you, Mary Tyler Moore. Thanks for all of your incredible contributions.