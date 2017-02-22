And the nominees for best Oscar-inspired cocktail are …

Looking for a way to liven up your Oscar party on Sunday? We asked mixologists from Portland bars and restaurants known for their creative cocktails to come up with recipes based on this year’s best picture nominees – and they delivered.

Feel free to serve them up at your soiree, mix up a smaller batch for a more intimate gathering or let them inspire you to come up with a drink of your own for your favorite movie.

And don’t forget to submit your Oscar picks for all the major categories at MaineToday.com/oscar-contest by noon Saturday for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Nickelodeon Cinemas every month this year. But first, here are our choices for best original cocktail based on a 2017 Academy Awards best picture nominee: