Posted: February 22, 2017
And the nominees for best Oscar-inspired cocktail are …
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Looking for a way to liven up your Oscar party on Sunday? We asked mixologists from Portland bars and restaurants known for their creative cocktails to come up with recipes based on this year’s best picture nominees – and they delivered.
Feel free to serve them up at your soiree, mix up a smaller batch for a more intimate gathering or let them inspire you to come up with a drink of your own for your favorite movie.
And don't forget to submit your Oscar picks for all the major categories at MaineToday.com/oscar-contest by noon Saturday for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Nickelodeon Cinemas every month this year.
GOLDEN GARAM MASALA, inspired by ‘Lion’
Matt Sherwood, Sur Lie
1 1/2 ounce Espolon reposado tequila
1/2 ounce Cardamaro
1/2 ounce persimmon shrub
1/2 ounce lemon
5 dashes Coastal Root Garam Marsala bitters
Image courtesy of Sur Lie
THE GIFT, inspired by ‘Arrival’
Mark Hibbard, Bramhall
1 1/2 ounces Gordon’s Gin
3/4 ounce Aperol
3/4 ounce combier orange,
1 ounce pineapple juice
3/4 ounce lime,
1/4 ounce warm spiced grenadine
2 dashes Dove Shanks orange
bitters
1/2 egg white
Angostura float
Activated charcoal
Image courtesy of Bramhall
MANCHESTER BY THE SHORE, inspired by ‘Manchester by the Sea’
Nicole Bates, Grace
1 ounce lavender infused Hardshore gin
1 ounce Galliano
1 ounce cocchi americano
Burnt orange garnish
Image courtesy of Grace
THE FIELD MEDIC, inspired by ‘Hacksaw Ridge’
Adam Sousa, Sonny’s
1 1/2 ounces Vida Mezcal
3/4 ounce honey syrup
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
3 slices muddled ginger
1 dropper lava tincture
(Dove Shanks bitters)
Image courtesy of Sonny's
WALKER TEXAS RANGER, inspired by 'Hell or High Water'
Trevin Hutchins, Rhum
1 ounce Johnnie Walker
1 ounce Vida Mezcal
1/2 ounce curacao
3/4 ounce lime
1 1/2 pineapple
1/2 ounce cinnamon syrup
Image courtesy of Rhum