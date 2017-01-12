Hop a train to Boston, see "One Way Trip to Mars" in Brunswick or "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun" in Falmouth, laugh your tush off with comedy from Stephen Lynch or choose from some other sensational offerings. So good that they spill right on over into next week. Read on
Infused with funk, soul and R&B, their music will fill Portland's Merrill Auditorium on Friday. Read on
There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on
Maine comedians aim to raise money for the ACLU during Inauguration Weekend by hosting shows Thursday at Lincolns and Sunday at Bunker Brewing, as part of series of more than 30 What A Joke fundraisers being held nationwide. Read on
The play presents questions about morality in a society where the lines between fantasy and reality are blurred. Read on
The best places to get Maine beer on the mountain. Read on
Bayou blues, Canadian Celtic tunes, blues guitar and American roots music are all happening with shows in Portland and Bath Read on
The one-day sale in opposition of Trump inauguration is part of larger protest. Read on
Maggie Rogers got her break with a little help from Pharrell, and Gaelynn Lea is an unstoppable fiddling force Read on
Pickle chips and pitchers of beer make the sports bar's second location worth a visit. Read on
The bakery on Broadway also has homemade quiches, soups and sandwiches. Read on