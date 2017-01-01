Network



Indie Film
the dude abides!
photo-shadow

Understanding the appeal of ‘The Big Lebowski’

How the cult classic became more than just a movie. Read on

Indie Film

The Loop

everything you need to know

  • Beer Muse

    Oatmeal, peanut butter and mushrooms make these Maine winter beers stand out

    Four of the state's best stouts and porters to keep you warm. Read on

  • Classical Music

    A flutist with flash is coming to SPACE

    Sarah Brady will join the Portland Chamber Music Festival for a program of contemporary music on Monday. Read on

  • Do this

    Have it on the rocks: 7 ice bars around Maine

    Think bars made of ice, martini luges and beers cupped in mittened hands. Plus complimentary grub. And if things get too chilly outside - and you're not in the mood to fight a stranger for space closer to the outdoor heater - you can head inside to warm up and hang out. Read on

  • Do this

    Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

    There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on

  • Art

    Paintings of children and parents were made with Sandy Hook in mind

    'An elegy for the children of Newtown' by Wendy Patterson is on view at her hometown library in Gray. Read on

  • Do this

    Watching your wallet? Here’s where to find cheap thrills.

    There's free ice skating in Kennebunk and Yarmouth, discount movies, $5 comedy nights in Portland and free music all over the place, including at the South Portland Public Library. Read on

  • Bar Guide

    Sonny’s does margaritas right

    The Old Port cocktail spot with a Latin flair also has an underrated brunch. Read on

  • Arts & Entertainment

    See who’s coming to town: Maine concert tickets on sale now

    Check out upcoming concerts in Maine and get your tickets now. Read on

  • Indie Film

    Portland library will screen civil rights films all month

    The film series takes place on Thursdays. Read on

