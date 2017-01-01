Network



Bring on 2017: New Year’s Eve events in Maine

From galas and dancing to hikes, bonfires and polar dips, this New Year's Eve has something just for you. Read on

    Ring in the new year way before the ball drops

    A clam drop in Yarmouth and a contra dance at the Portland Public Library are among the family-friendly daytime events on New Year's Eve. Read on

  • Music

    Live Music Lineup: Matisyahu, Mallet Brothers, Ellis Paul and Lettuce

    PostAt Portland House of Music, a tribute to the King of Pop Read on

  • Do this

    Sauna session, wine walk, owl prowl: 7 things to do this weekend

    Bob Marley's comedy, a spa retreat and a New Year's Eve wine walk and more! Read on

  • Eat & Drink

    If you like Li’s Chinese food cart, get a seat at her restaurant down the street

    Li's Place in Freeport has a bigger menu than its mobile counterpart. Read on

  • Beer

    As for Maine beer, it was a very good year

    An ode to the state's beer scene in 2016. Read on

  • Indie Film

    Directors of a documentary about the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument aim to capture all sides

    "The Mountain and the Magic City" should be completed in about a year. Read on

  • Stuff We Love

    How Maine kept us entertained in 2016

    From outdoor shows to a brewery boom, the year's highlights in arts, music, food and more. Read on

  • Bar Guide

    Tastings at Split Rock Distilling go down smooth

    The newish Newcastle distillery uses local blueberries and horseradish to infuse its vodkas. Read on

  • Art

    An art exhibition at the State House pairs old photos with new paintings

    'A Continuum of Place' reminds us that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Read on

