Hit the Beer & Oysters event at Rising Tide Brewing in Portland, the South Portland Winterfest, The Sangaia Asia Night in Lewiston and the Winter Flea Market at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield among other weekend happenings. Read on
Arabic music from Zapion in Portland on Friday, blues from Blues Prophets on Saturday night and Maine folk legend David Mallett in Brunswick on Saturday Read on
Megan Jo Wilson brings soulful songs from new EP to the stage on Saturday night in Portland Read on
Stiff drinks and daily happy hour specials have kept this place popular — despite the bathrooms. Read on
Good Theater stages two productions at the same time, while Portland Stage opens 'Arsenic and Old Lace.' Read on
There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on
Check out upcoming concerts in Maine and get your tickets now. Read on
Baxter and Mast Landing have both joined the trend that makes more sense than you might think. Read on
Big Fin Poké in Westbrook offers healthy, delicious "deconstructed sushi" that will have you coming back for more. Read on
CBS special "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around" includes clip from Portland's tribute in opening segment Read on
Pickle chips and pitchers of beer make the sports bar's second location worth a visit. Read on