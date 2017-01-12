Network



From theater to inauguration alternatives: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Hop a train to Boston, see "One Way Trip to Mars" in Brunswick or "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun" in Falmouth, laugh your tush off with comedy from Stephen Lynch or choose from some other sensational offerings. So good that they spill right on over into next week. Read on

  Music

    Instead of preaching to the choir, The Jones Family Singers bring Gospel to the masses

    Infused with funk, soul and R&B, their music will fill Portland's Merrill Auditorium on Friday. Read on

  Do this

    Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

    There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on

  Comedy

    Think the political climate is a joke? These comedy shows in Portland are for you.

    Maine comedians aim to raise money for the ACLU during Inauguration Weekend by hosting shows Thursday at Lincolns and Sunday at Bunker Brewing, as part of series of more than 30 What A Joke fundraisers being held nationwide. Read on

  Theater

    Mad Horse goes to dark places in the near future in ‘The Nether’

    The play presents questions about morality in a society where the lines between fantasy and reality are blurred. Read on

  Beer Muse

    Après-ski at Sunday River is best with craft brews

    The best places to get Maine beer on the mountain. Read on

  Music

    Marc Broussard, Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher, Davy Knowles and Eric Krasno Band & The Marcus King Band

    Bayou blues, Canadian Celtic tunes, blues guitar and American roots music are all happening with shows in Portland and Bath Read on

  Art

    Saturday Art show at Zero Station raises money for immigrant advocacy group

    The one-day sale in opposition of Trump inauguration is part of larger protest. Read on

  Beer

    8 sports bars around Portland

    Read on

  Face the Music

    Stirring singer-songwriter and a contest-winning fiddler are playing Portland stages

    Maggie Rogers got her break with a little help from Pharrell, and Gaelynn Lea is an unstoppable fiddling force Read on

  Bar Guide

    Suburban sports fans get 32 TVs at new Rivalries in Falmouth

    Pickle chips and pitchers of beer make the sports bar's second location worth a visit. Read on

  Eat & Drink

    Scoop up a savory hand pie at Fernleaf Bakery in South Portland

    The bakery on Broadway also has homemade quiches, soups and sandwiches. Read on

