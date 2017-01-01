Network



Ice Bar, PMA Re-Opening, Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, Superbowl LI: 10 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Celebrate the re-opening of the Portland Museum of Art, frolic at the Kennebunk Winterfest or 18th Annual Sleigh Day and of course, find your happy place watching the Super Bowl. This weekend rules! be part of it... Read on

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Think you can pick the Oscars? Here’s your chance: our annual Oscars contest

    In 2016, only one of our entrants guessed the winners in all six major categories correctly. Read on

  • Music

    Brantley Gilbert brings his brand of country to the Cross Insurance Arena

    The singer behind several No. 1 country hits will be promoting his new album "The Devil Don't Sleep" Saturday. Read on

  • Theater

    Setting the stage: What’s playing at local theaters now

    Peruse reviews of productions now running at Portland Stage Company, Good Theater, The Public Theater, The Footlights in Falmouth and Portland Players. Read on

  • Music

    Tricky Britches, tributes to George Michael & Bob Marley and a show from Marco Benevento

    See a sensational string band in Brownfield, catch tribute to George Michael and Bob Marley in Portland and extend your weekend with a Monday night show from Marco Benevento at One Longfellow Square Read on

  • Eat & Drink

    A music lover and her diet delight in a satisfying salad and killer soundtrack at Market Street Eats

    But the Old Port lunch spot is best known for a variety of tempting pita wraps. Read on

  • Do this

    Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

    There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on

  • Art

    Linda Murray shows 40 years of artwork in Bath

    She hosts a one-night exhibition in Bath before moving her studio to West Gardiner. Read on

  • Indie Film

    The Maine filmmaker behind ‘The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes’ talks about turning the movie into a web series

    There's more of the story to come from College of the Atlantic faculty member Nancy Andrews. Read on

  • Art

    Abstract exhibition reflects the taste of Greenhut Galleries’ new owners

    The show is a departure for the gallery and will feature two dozen Maine artists. Read on

  • Beer

    Trade Bud Light for a local beer this Super Bowl Sunday

    These Maine pilsners make for easy drinking on game day. Read on

