The folk rock band will play songs from its second album at Port City on Thursday. Read on
Celebrate the re-opening of the Portland Museum of Art, frolic at the Kennebunk Winterfest or 18th Annual Sleight Day and of course, find your happy place watching the Super Bowl. This weekend rules! be part of it... Read on
The singer behind several No. 1 country hits will be promoting his new album "The Devil Don't Sleep" Saturday. Read on
See a sensational string band in Brownfield, catch tribute to George Michael and Bob Marley in Portland and extend your weekend with a Monday night show from Marco Benevento at One Longfellow Square Read on
But the Old Port lunch spot is best known for a variety of tempting pita wraps. Read on
There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on
She hosts a one-night exhibition in Bath before moving her studio to West Gardiner. Read on
There's more of the story to come from College of the Atlantic faculty member Nancy Andrews. Read on
The show is a departure for the gallery and will feature two dozen Maine artists. Read on
These Maine pilsners make for easy drinking on game day. Read on