Beer & Oysters in Portland, Flea Market in Brownfield: 9 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Hit the Beer & Oysters event at Rising Tide Brewing in Portland, the South Portland Winterfest, The Sangaia Asia Night in Lewiston and the Winter Flea Market at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield among other weekend happenings. Read on

  • Music

    Wide range of genres with shows from Zapion, Blues Prophets and David Mallett

    Arabic music from Zapion in Portland on Friday, blues from Blues Prophets on Saturday night and Maine folk legend David Mallett in Brunswick on Saturday Read on

  • Face the Music

    Megan Jo Wilson for the soulful win with ‘Tin’

    Megan Jo Wilson brings soulful songs from new EP to the stage on Saturday night in Portland Read on

  • Bar Guide

    What do you get when you cross a dive bar with a diner? Downtown Lounge.

    Stiff drinks and daily happy hour specials have kept this place popular — despite the bathrooms. Read on

  • Theater

    Winter brings an abundance of theater in Portland and beyond

    Good Theater stages two productions at the same time, while Portland Stage opens 'Arsenic and Old Lace.' Read on

  • Do this

    Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

    There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on

  • Music

    See who’s coming to town: Maine concert tickets on sale now

    Check out upcoming concerts in Maine and get your tickets now. Read on

  • Beer Muse

    Find balance with yoga at a brewery near you

    Baxter and Mast Landing have both joined the trend that makes more sense than you might think. Read on

  • Eat & Drink

    Run, don’t walk, to get some poke, mon

    Big Fin Poké in Westbrook offers healthy, delicious "deconstructed sushi" that will have you coming back for more. Read on

  • Beer

    8 sports bars around Portland

    Read on

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Portland Mary Tyler Moore Memorial Hat Toss & Sing-Along goes national

    CBS special "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around" includes clip from Portland's tribute in opening segment Read on

  • Bar Guide

    Suburban sports fans get 32 TVs at new Rivalries in Falmouth

    Pickle chips and pitchers of beer make the sports bar's second location worth a visit. Read on

