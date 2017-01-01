Network



Lace up some skates!
photo-shadow

6 free outdoor ice skating venues in southern Maine

Here are six spots in southern Maine where you can count on good, free, ice skating most of the time Read on

The Loop

everything you need to know

  • Do this

    Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

    There are plenty of winter festivals to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street. Read on

  • Theater

    Mad Horse goes to dark places in the near future in ‘The Nether’

    The play presents questions about morality in a society where the lines between fantasy and reality are blurred. Read on

  • Music

    See who’s coming to town: Maine concert tickets on sale now

    Check out upcoming concerts in Maine and get your tickets now. Read on

  • Bar Guide

    Sonny’s does margaritas right

    The Old Port cocktail spot with a Latin flair also has an underrated brunch. Read on

  • Art

    Paintings of children and parents were made with Sandy Hook in mind

    'An elegy for the children of Newtown' by Wendy Patterson is on view at her hometown library in Gray. Read on

  • Music

    Flashback Photos: Rock legend concerts in Portland

    Since 1977, The Cross Insurance Arena has hosted countless huge musical acts including Aerosmith, Heart, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Jackson Browne Read on

  • Beer Muse

    Oatmeal, peanut butter and mushrooms make these Maine winter beers stand out

    Four of the state's best stouts and porters to keep you warm. Read on

  • Do this

    Have it on the rocks: 7 ice bars around Maine

    Think bars made of ice, martini luges and beers cupped in mittened hands. Plus complimentary grub. And if things get too chilly outside - and you're not in the mood to fight a stranger for space closer to the outdoor heater - you can head inside to warm up and hang out. Read on

  • Do this

    Watching your wallet? Here’s where to find cheap thrills.

    There's free ice skating in Kennebunk and Yarmouth, discount movies, $5 comedy nights in Portland and free music all over the place, including at the South Portland Public Library. Read on

  • Eat & Drink

    A new addition to the Public Market, Pho Co. is serving up broth that’s beyond

    The Vietnamese noodle soup is worth the wait. Read on

